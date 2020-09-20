1/1
Walter L. Hyde
Walter L. Hyde



Walter L. Hyde, 95, of League City, Texas, passed away in his home on September 1, 2020.

He was born July 29, 1925, in Clovis, New Mexico, to George and Lillie Hyde. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Linnie Belle (Cox) Hyde; a daughter, Beverly Beard (Leon) of League City, TX; a son, Robert Hyde (Wendy) of Dayton, OR, four grandsons, Matthew and Ryan Beard and Kevin and Daniel Hyde and one great-granddaughter, Kayla Beard.

Walter grew up in Clovis, New Mexico. After graduation from Clovis High School, he was drafted into the Army and served in WWII in the European theater. After the war he went to Oklahoma Baptist University for one year and then transferred to University of New Mexico where he graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He met his bride, Linnie Belle Cox, of Bosque Farms, New Mexico, and were married in 1951. They celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary this past May.

Walter worked for 38 years at Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque. After retirement he followed his dream and built a mountain home in Cedar Crest, New Mexico.

He was a lifelong Baptist and was a member of several New Mexico churches, the last being Eastern Hills Baptist Church in Albuquerque. After moving to Texas to be near family, he was a member at Nassau Bay Baptist Church in Nassau Bay, Texas.

A family gathering to honor his life was held September 5. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Albuquerque, with internment to be at the National Cemetery in Santa Fe, NM.

For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made in Walter's name to the Eastern Hills Baptist Church library fund or to the Baptist Children's Home in Portales, NM.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 20, 2020.
