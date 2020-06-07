Walter W. Joseph
Walter W.
Joseph, born
December 17,
1929 to Louis A. Joseph and
Frances G.
Joseph. Passed
away on May 1, 2020 after a long illness.
A resident of
Albuquerque since 1952, Walter was a Project Engineer for Sandia
National Laboratories for 32 years. He was a graduate of Drexel Institute in Philadelphia, and went on to acquire an M.S. in Mechanical Engineering and a Master's degree in Industrial Administration, both from the University of New Mexico. During the fuel shortage of the 1970s Walter discovered bicycling and commuted to work for 12 years before retiring. He organized, and for many years directed, the
Tour of the Rio Grande Valley
which attracted
over 1,000
cyclists.
He was also an
active volunteer
bicycle mechanic for many events of the Lung Association, and
the Multiple
Sclerosis Association.
After retirement in 1984 Walter and wife Audrey
enjoyed traveling with
Elderhostel, including
bicycle tours in France
and Holland.
Walter is survived by
Audrey M. Joseph wife of 64 years, sons; Kevin P.
Joseph and wife Bobbie of (Plano, Texas), Eric D.
Joseph and wife Debbie and grandchildren;
Chelsea, Ryan, and Liana of (Phoenix, Arizona).
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.