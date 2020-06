Walter W. JosephWalter W.Joseph, bornDecember 17,1929 to Louis A. Joseph andFrances G.Joseph. Passedaway on May 1, 2020 after a long illness.A resident ofAlbuquerque since 1952, Walter was a Project Engineer for SandiaNational Laboratories for 32 years. He was a graduate of Drexel Institute in Philadelphia, and went on to acquire an M.S. in Mechanical Engineering and a Master's degree in Industrial Administration, both from the University of New Mexico. During the fuel shortage of the 1970s Walter discovered bicycling and commuted to work for 12 years before retiring. He organized, and for many years directed, theTour of the Rio Grande Valleywhich attractedover 1,000cyclists.He was also anactive volunteerbicycle mechanic for many events of the Lung Association , andthe MultipleSclerosis Association.After retirement in 1984 Walter and wife Audreyenjoyed traveling withElderhostel, includingbicycle tours in Franceand Holland.Walter is survived byAudrey M. Joseph wife of 64 years, sons; Kevin P.Joseph and wife Bobbie of (Plano, Texas), Eric D.Joseph and wife Debbie and grandchildren;Chelsea, Ryan, and Liana of (Phoenix, Arizona).