Walter W. Joseph
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter W. Joseph



Walter W.

Joseph, born

December 17,

1929 to Louis A. Joseph and

Frances G.

Joseph. Passed

away on May 1, 2020 after a long illness.

A resident of

Albuquerque since 1952, Walter was a Project Engineer for Sandia

National Laboratories for 32 years. He was a graduate of Drexel Institute in Philadelphia, and went on to acquire an M.S. in Mechanical Engineering and a Master's degree in Industrial Administration, both from the University of New Mexico. During the fuel shortage of the 1970s Walter discovered bicycling and commuted to work for 12 years before retiring. He organized, and for many years directed, the

Tour of the Rio Grande Valley

which attracted

over 1,000

cyclists.

He was also an

active volunteer

bicycle mechanic for many events of the Lung Association, and

the Multiple

Sclerosis Association.

After retirement in 1984 Walter and wife Audrey

enjoyed traveling with

Elderhostel, including

bicycle tours in France

and Holland.

Walter is survived by

Audrey M. Joseph wife of 64 years, sons; Kevin P.

Joseph and wife Bobbie of (Plano, Texas), Eric D.

Joseph and wife Debbie and grandchildren;

Chelsea, Ryan, and Liana of (Phoenix, Arizona).


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved