Walter WoodWalter Davidson Wood passed away on March 13, 2020 in Burbank, CA. He was born August 25, 1925 in Akron, Ohio. He grew up in northern Ohio, following several generations of his family, where the winters were cold and the plumbing was outdoors. He considered the fact that he had the opportunity to attend Western Reserve Academy in Hudson, Ohio for high school as the single biggest contributing factor to his success in the rest of his education and professional life. He was an active member of the alumni until Alzheimer's Disease made that impossible.He was awarded a full scholarship to Harvard as an English major, but in May 1943, he enlisted in the Navy and was enrolled in the V-12 Navy College Training Program, which enrolled future officers in Bachelor's degree programs at colleges and universities throughout the country. He attended Case School of Applied Science (now Case Western Reserve University) in Cleveland, choosing mechanical engineering as his major. He was honorably discharged from the Navy in July, 1946, with the rank of Lieutenant.While at Case, he agreed to go on a blind date and met the love of his life, Ruth Bryant. They were married on August 30, 1947 and began married life with Walter completing his masters at Oberlin College. They next moved to Lafayette, IN, where he studied for and received his PhD in Mathematics from Purdue University. They were married for 72 years before Ruth passed away in April 2019.In 1952, they made their move to Albuquerque, when he was offered a position with Sandia Labs . They quickly fell in love with their adopted city, and happily spent the next 63 years there.In 1956, he and a colleague, Dr. Sheldon Dike, left Sandia and formed their own company known as Dikewood Corporation, which did applied research in support of the the US Defense Department. In the 1970's, a part of the company branched out into the business of health care information systems, originally processing Medicaid claims for the State of New Mexico, a job suited to the company's background in systems analysis, as well as design, development and operation of data processing systems. In 1979, the Healthcare Services part of the company merged into a new company, the majority of which was owned by John Hancock Insurance Companies, with Walter becoming President of the new subsidiary. In 1982 the Defense Contracting side was bought by Kaman Sciences.In the late 60's, as a member of the Board of Trustees of the newly founded Sandia School (now Sandia Prep), his education at Western Reserve Academy motivated him to want to contribute to the success of the school. He served for several years, including a time as its President.He was a do-it-yourselfer and Family Man. Gardening was a particular interest. He drew up the landscaping plans, and did all the hardscape and, along with Ruth, did all the planting from large trees to daffodils and roses. It was a family joke, that once the yard was completed at one house, it was time to move to one with a larger yard! After retiring, Walter became an active member of the Albuquerque Daylily Society. Travel was also a big part of his life in retirement. He and Ruth traveled to 35 countries, and in their RV, traveled to all corners of the USA.In 2015, he and Ruth left Albuquerque and moved to California to be closer to their two children and two grandchildren. He is greatly missed by his son Walter B Wood, daughter Elizabeth Reynertson, son-in-law John Reynertson, grandchildren Matthew Reynertson and Kate Holte with spouse Adam Holte, and great-grandson Albert Holte.To honor his belief in the importance of education, we ask that donations be made in his name to Sandia Prep, either by sending a check to Sandia Prep, 532 Osuna Road, NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113, or online at