Wanda Bradley AndersenLongtime Albu-querque resident, Wanda Bradley Andersen, age 85, passed away on April 22, 2019. Born and raised in Wichita Falls, Texas, Wandagraduated withhonors from the University ofTexas at Austin. A lifelong educator, Wanda retired from Albuquerque Public Schools after teaching English at Manzano High School for more than 25 years. A talented pianist and avid reader, Wanda enjoyed traveling the country with her husband Andy in their RV after retiring.Wanda was preceded in death by first husband Jim Bradley, second husband Merlin "Andy" Andersen, daughters Sharon Corbin and Laura Johnson. Wanda is survived by daughter Susan Bradley,grandsons Mark Corbin and Brad Johnson, grand--daughter Rachel Haught and husband Byron,great-grandsons Ayden Corbinand AsherHaught, sons-in--law Jeff Johnson and Rick Corbin, step-son HaraldAndersen, cousin Ray Kinney and wife Ann, and her best friend of nearly 50 years Shirley Robinson.Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 25th at 10 a.m. at Central United Methodist Church's Chapel with burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers,donations may be made to the Albuquerque PublicSchools EducationFoundation in her honor.education-foundation) Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 12, 2019

