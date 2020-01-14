Wanda O'Nan

Service Information
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM
Central United Methodist Church
201 University Blvd. NE
Obituary
Wanda O'Nan



Wanda O'Nan, age 87, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Northridge Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Albuquerque. Wanda was born and reared in Troup, TX, married Bob O'Nan of Sturgis, KY, and moved to Albuquerque in 1954. Wanda loved children and served as a preschool teacher for 30 years at Kirtland Air Force Base. After retiring, she and Bob traveled internationally and enjoyed participating in elder hostels.

Wanda is preceded in death by her husband. She is survived by her daughters; Helen Baca, husband, Jack, and their children, Amanda, Robert, Heather, and Rebecca; Lucy O'Nan Johnson; and Molly Hayes, husband, Max, and their children, Kelsey and Kenzie. Wanda had three great-grandchildren, Lilly, Corbin, and Olivia.

Wanda's Memorial Service will be held Friday, January 17, 2020, 4:00 p.m., at Central United Methodist Church, 201 University Blvd. NE. Memorial contributions can be made to Bernalillo County 4-H, or the . Please visit our online guestbook for Wanda at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 14, 2020
