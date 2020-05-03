Wanda Laverne Pinkard
Wanda Laverne Pinkard, age 90, was called home by the Lord on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. She was our beloved mother and will be greatly missed.
Wanda retired from Bank of America after 30 years in banking. She was also an avid bowler having bowled on a league for many years.
Wanda is survived by two sons, David Cahill and his wife Laurie of Streetsboro, Ohio and Donald Cahill and his wife Sharon of Albuquerque, New Mexico. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert (Butch) Pinkard; her parents, Norman & Aletha Parker; and brother, Norman Jr of Texas. Per Wanda's wishes there will be no services. Please visit the online guestbook for Wanda at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 3, 2020.