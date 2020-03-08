Wanda Sullivan-Palmer (1931 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda Sullivan-Palmer.
Service Information
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
FRENCH-Lomas
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Asbury United Methodist Church
10000 Candelaria Rd NE
Albuquerque, NM
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Wanda Sullivan-Palmer





Wanda Sullivan-Palmer, 89, beloved Mother, was called to her eternal resting place on March 5, 2020. She entered this world on January 6, 1931 in Crane, TX. She is survived by her son Bruce Sullivan (Sherry Lee); daughter Lynette Sullivan. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 5:00 p.p. until 7:00 p.p. at FRENCH-Lomas. A funeral service will be Thursday, March 12, 2020, 10:00 a.m., at Asbury United Methodist Church, 10000 Candelaria Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM, with a graveside to follow at Sunset Memorial Park. For a complete obituary please visit our online guestbook for Wanda at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.