Wanda Sullivan-Palmer
Wanda Sullivan-Palmer, 89, beloved Mother, was called to her eternal resting place on March 5, 2020. She entered this world on January 6, 1931 in Crane, TX. She is survived by her son Bruce Sullivan (Sherry Lee); daughter Lynette Sullivan. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 5:00 p.p. until 7:00 p.p. at FRENCH-Lomas. A funeral service will be Thursday, March 12, 2020, 10:00 a.m., at Asbury United Methodist Church, 10000 Candelaria Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM, with a graveside to follow at Sunset Memorial Park. For a complete obituary please visit our online guestbook for Wanda at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 8, 2020