Wanita M. EberhardtWanitaEberhardt,passed away on Feb. 6, 2019 at her home, surrounded by loved ones, includingher be lovedschnauzers Sugar and Nawla. She is survived by her daughter Nancy, son Doug and his wife Tamara,grandson Josh, nieces Georgia Kay Schulps and Debbie Eberhardt. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62+ years, William "Bill" Eberhardt, parents Marie and Art VonHolt, brothers Don and Jim VonHolt, and sister-in-law Vera "Gus" VonHolt.Wanita worked as a hairdresser for many years in Los Alamos, and then as a Chemical Technician at LANL. She was a founding member of the White Rock United Methodist Church. She and Bill retired in Albuquerque in 1991, where Wanita enjoyed doing volunteer work, especially to help the homeless and hungry. She was an active member of her church and a student of A Course in Miracles. Wanita'sfavorite hobbies were playing bridge, quilting, water aerobics, and gardening. Her schnauzers held a special place in her heart. Wanita's great love was spendingtime at the cabin she and Bill built in the Brazos. There she en-joyed gatheringwith friends,cooking, hiking,feeding the deer, and reading. She was a long-time member of theBrazos CanyonVolunteer Fire Department. Wanita was a loving mother, wife, friend to all, and especially loved her grandson Josh. TheEberhardt family would like to give a special thank you to Ambercare Hospice, the nurses and staff of UNM Hospital, ShadyPines Residential Homeand Dr. Joy Lovette, Kindred Hospital, and Spanish Trails Rehab. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Church of the Good Shepherd, 7834 Tennyson St. NE, Abq. 87122, on March 10 at 2 pm, with a reception to follow. Memorial contributions may be made in loving memory ofWanita Eberhardt to the Brazos Canyon Volunteer Fire Department (BCVFD), HC75, Box 92, Chama, NM 87520; or to Church of the Good Shepherd; or to Animal Humane New Mexico, 615 Virginia St. SE, Abq. NM 87108.

