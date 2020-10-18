Wardie Maloof Hennessy
Wardie Maloof Hennessy, on Sunday Oct 11,, 2020 Our Lord called Wardie home. She was born in Las Vegas, NM Nov 1, 1946 to the late George O. Maloof Sr. and late Cora E. McGrath.
A 1964 graduate of Robertson HS, Wardie went on to attend Texas Tech, Texas Woman's University, Flight Attendants school in Kansas City, and later Flight School in Houston. She worked in administrative positions in New York, London, Houston, and Albuquerque for airlines, international imports, oil companies, and eventually retired from Goodwill Industries.
Our dear Wardie is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, James Hennessy, retired Heart Hospital and Lovelace; brother George O. Maloof Jr. (Ellavern) Santa Fe, sister Zian Swanson (George) Hebron, IL; sisters and brothers-in-law Ethna Kinsella (Martin), Ireland, Margaret Hennessy, London, John and Patrick Hennessy, Ireland. She is also survived by two generations of nieces and nephews on both sides of the Atlantic.
In full compliance with Covid restrictions memorial services will be held at The French Mortuary Chapel on Lomas Blvd at 11:00 AM October 23rd officiated by Reverend George Swanson. The service will be live streamed www.frenchfuneral.com
. She will be laid to rest at Mt Calvary Cemetery in Las Vegas, NM at a later date.