Wayland Lee Davis, born July 13, 1948, passed away on February 9, 2020, at his Albuquerque, New Mexico home, with his family at his side. Wayland was born in Alamogordo, NM to Eugene W. Davis and Gertrude Freeman Davis. He is survived by his wife Lisa, son Matt, brother Gene, and many in-laws, nieces and nephews. As a teenager, Wayland played rhythm guitar for the Outer Limits rock band, performing to crowds all over the Southwest. He graduated from Las Cruces High School in 1966, and went on to serve his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam era. After an honorable discharge, Wayland continued his education at New Mexico State University, where he met his wife, Lisa. They moved to Albuquerque in 1975.



Wayland helped pioneer the adoption of personal computers throughout New Mexico with several of his own IT-related businesses. He was one of the first authorized developers for the Autodesk software suite and created the first training package for AutoCAD. In his spare time, Wayland loved to play tennis, competing on the local USTA circuit. He will forever be remembered as the founder of the infamous "Chicken Off" party. Every year for over 20 years, friends new and old would gather to grill chicken and compete for bragging rights and homemade trophies in categories such as "Eggcellent", "Shellshocked", and the coveted top prize, "Le Gran Cluck".



A devoted husband, father, friend, and community volunteer, Wayland loved working with his hands, whether building a fence; restoring old cars, trucks, motorcycles, and even tractors; or helping neighbors with their landscaping. He was an enthusiastic participant in the Corrales Harvest Festival, volunteering his time (and his tractor) to provide hay rides and other logistical support for several years. He was also a firm believer in the value of an education and the importance of the arts, supporting his son's academic and musical endeavors up until his passing.



The family would like extend a special thank you to the staff at Corus Health Hospice Care for their compassionate care in ensuring Wayland's comfort in his final days. Cremation was handled by Direct Funeral and Cremation Services in Albuquerque. A private family service will take place at the Santa Fe National Cemetery, and a celebration of Wayland's life is planned for early summer, in Albuquerque. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the K.I.N.D. Fund, providing school desks to children in Malawi; or the .



