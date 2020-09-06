Waylen Riley







Waylen Riley, 77, of Edgewood, New Mexico lost his battle with cancer on September 3, 2020 at his family home surrounded by his loving family.



He was born on January 7, 1943 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Chester and Mattie Fern Holliday Riley.



He married Jo Ann Monk in 1973. Two sons were born to this union. Jo Ann preceded him in death in 1997. Waylen was also preceded in death by his parents, brothers; George, Fred, Jimmy and Jerry; sisters, Helen, Juanita and Mary Margaret.



Waylen grew up with his brothers and sisters on a dairy farm in the Estancia Valley. He attended Estancia Municipal Schools graduating in 1963. After graduation he followed his older brothers working for the Union Sheet Metal Industry for 37 plus years. Retiring to his home in Edgewood only to find he could not be content to just work around his home, so he went to work helping Eugene Bassett and worked there until he became ill and could no longer work. Waylen loved to garden, raise chickens and livestock. He was just a good Ole country boy that loved all



his family and friends and would always extend a helping hand to anyone in need.



Waylen is survived by his son, Michael and wife Rosie of the home, his son, Davey Lee and wife Vanessa; two grandsons, Michael Jr. and Hunter Lee; two granddaughters, Leorra Lee and Sabrina; two brothers, Chester and wife Edythe and Ivan and wife Marion; two sisters, Katherine Riley and Letha and husband Kenny Burns, plus a host of caring, loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He will be greatly missed.



A Graveside Funeral Service will be on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at the Mountainair Cemetery in Mountainair New Mexico. Pallbearers will be Hollis Riley, Bo Reneau, Steven Burns, Travis Burns, Dan Hendricks and Henry Moore. Honorary Pallbearers will be Michael Waylen Riley Jr., Hunter Riley, Gene Bassett, Kenneth Bassett, John Bassett, Steve Mandel, Frank Riley and countless nieces and nephews. Pastor Doris Jaques will officiate.





