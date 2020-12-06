Wayman Gray







Wayman Gray, age 87, passed away Sunday November 15th, 2020 in Albuquerque New Mexico. Wayman was born on July 10th 1933, in Ramon New Mexico. His parents were James and Noreen Gray. The family moved to Portales New Mexico where he graduated from High School and attended Eastern New Mexico University. He joined the Rodeo Team where he participated in various calf roping events. In addition, he was tending to livestock on the family farm, driving a school bus and working at a gas station.



He married Darlene Stephens on March 1955. They had three children, Cheryl, Mike and Mark. The family resided in Alamogordo New Mexico where he worked for Mountain Bell for 35 years. His beloved Darlene passed away from a battle with cancer in 1990.



He moved to Albuquerque in 1991 after he married Marguarete Fenn Rita. They met at their 40th class reunion in Portales.



Wayman continued working for Mountain Bell until 2012.



Wayman and Marge traveled and sang with the Young at Heart Choir for 19 years. They enjoyed traveling, hiking and visiting with his three children Cheryl Matherly, Michael Gray, and Mark Gray. There were 10 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. He was known for his stories about working in rural areas in telephone work in Carrizzo. He will be remembered for his love of life, a true gentleman, and eager to help his friends and family in time of need. They were members of Celebrate Wesleyan Church and happily married for 29 years.



In Memory of, please send any donations to Young at Heart Ministries. P.O. Box 92692 Albq. NM 87199. Due to Covid a Memorial will take place some time in 2021.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store