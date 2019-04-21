|
Wayne Allan White
Wayne A. White age, 87, of Rio Rancho passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019. He was born in Albion, NE on Monday, March 14, 1932 to John and Eva (Sallach) White. He is survived by his wife, Joan; and four children.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday April 23, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at All Saints Lutheran Church, 4800 All Saints Rd NW in Albuquerque. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lutheran Social Services of Illinois www.lssi.org/giving.php. Please visit our online
guestbook for Wayne at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 21, 2019