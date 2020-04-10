Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne Kenneth Hildebrandt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Wayne Kenneth Hildebrandt, 79 passed away peacefully on March 31, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona. He was born on October 9th, 1940 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Hazel Hildebrandt, and by his sister Joan Martinez. Survived by



Virginia L. Hildebrandt whom Wayne was married to for over 40 years. Also, survived by his two sons Gary (Julie) Hildebrandt and Tim Hildebrandt, his grandchildren, Austin, Erik and Sierra (Cricket) Hildebrandt. His brother-in-law Richard Martinez, his nephews Rich (Tina) Martinez, Rob Martinez and niece Ann (Ray) Gonzales.



Wayne worked for Safeway for 30 years in the El Paso division (Albuquerque) and the Salt Lake City division. He was a respected store manager and ended there in retirement as a Safeway district manager. That didn't last long, as Wayne went on to work for Walmart in New Mexico and in Phoenix, Arizona, as a merchandising manager. Wayne was dedicated to the companies he worked for and always took on new challenges especially when needed. He received several awards from both companies. Wayne was always one to work extremely hard. He took pride in his work always.



Wayne loved sports and took pleasure in watching his youngest grandson Erik play baseball and football. He also loved the performing arts. He enjoyed going to watch his oldest grandson Austin perform in many different plays, musicals and one acts. He loved Indian culture and he enjoyed watching the history channel. Wayne loved helping others. For example, when family landed in hard times he would help and guide them even giving loans, as he believed everyone deserved a second chance. He served on his homeowner's association as President and enjoyed spending time with all the board members whether it be a luncheon or a friendly visit as he walked the neighborhood.



A special thank you to a couple of Wayne's lifelong friends Mr. Pat Werick and Mr. Roger Rice for the loving care and support during Wayne's final days. Thank you to the employees of Silver Creek Inn assisted living for their compassion and kindness while caring for Wayne.



Due to COVID-19, logistics for his celebration of life are still being



determined.https://everloved.com/life-of/wayne-hildebrandt/ to subscribe watch for updates on timing/location once federal restrictions on large gatherings have been lifted.



