Dr. Wayne Meyerowitz, who many knew as "Dr. M", is finally at peace after a challenging battle with his health over the past year. He is survived by his children, Drs. Colicia and Trevor Meyerowitz, his daughter-in-law, Kavita Ramani, and grandchildren: Hyrum age 7, Priya age 3 and Avery age 8 months. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Carol Thurston, his sister Roberta Kamin-Lewis and brother Jeffrey Meyerowitz. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Gertrude Meyerowitz, and his sister, Audrey Belitsky.



Those who knew Dr. M found him to be one of the most positive and inspirational individuals on the planet who, no matter the circumstance, would say "Let's Fly!". Although he encountered several adverse situations in his almost 8 decades of life he always found ways to overcome them. When he decided that he wanted to become a physician an opportunity presented for him to attend Medical School in Mexico, but he didn't speak a word of Spanish. Despite this he earned his Medical Degree while simultaneously learning Spanish.



Years into his career as a Mental Health Professional the clinic where he was employed closed down. To continue serving his patients he overcame all obstacles and created a new clinic called "the Albuquerque Family Mental Health Clinic." He ran his clinic as a solo-practitioner from 1995 until 2019 holding evening and Saturday hours to help patients achieve their best mental health. His passion was for raising "Mental Health Awareness" in all that he did; he even went to the extent of working on a national petition to the USPS to develop a stamp promoting it. In his free time he would take the petition everywhere he went to collect signatures.



He had a variety of interests outside of work. He enjoyed designing bolo-ties, belt-buckles and jewelry and successfully led a campaign to get the Governor to proclaim the Bolo-Tie as the Official State Tie of New Mexico. He loved basketball and for many years held season tickets to the Lobos. He further enjoyed inspirational books and movies, and loved walking his dogs.



Dr. M had a passion for serving the under-served and saw potential for success in all that he met. Although he was determined to keep serving his patients and the community at age 75 his physical health prevented him from doing so. We want to thank Carol for her unwavering support and friendship during his illness. In lieu of gifts, please donate to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.



