Wayne Meyerowitz
Wayne Meyerowitz



In memoriam on your birthday 06/07/43. Thank you for lovingly guiding us through this lifetime and giving us the advice and tools to help us succeed in our journeys. To honor you we share some of your quotes. "When you encounter an obstacle, turn it into an opportunity by learning how to respond effectively." "Striving is a continual process." If you saw the unrest in the world today you would say, "Don't accept injustice. Create justice." You were always there for us; our hearts ache in your absence. Your struggle this past year was painful for us all; we are proud of the courage and perseverance that you showed despite your health. "Instead of accepting that you are at the end of the road, take action, and place yourself at the start of a new pathway!" Even on our most difficult of days we hear you whistling and saying "Let's Fly!" May you know that "help is (always) on the way!" Love, Colicia and Trevor


Published in Albuquerque Journal from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
