Colonel Wayne P. York, Ret.







Colonel Wayne P. York, Ret., made his last flight on Friday, May 24, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM. Wayne passed away



peacefully with his family by his side. Wayne, the son of the late Kenneth C. York of Westbrook,



ME and Barbara York Manos of Spring Hill, FL, was born in Lynn, MA on May 5, 1940. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Charlene (Zeitman) York and daughter Jodi E. York of Albuquerque, NM; daughter, Cristy and son-in-law, Richard J. Ortiz of Delaware, OH; joys of his life grandson, Richard I. Ortiz and granddaughter, Eryn K. Ortiz of Dublin, OH; sisters-in-law, Roberta Cash and Marjorie



Zeitman; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.



Wayne moved to South Portland, ME at an early age and graduated from South Portland High School in 1958. He earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Miami, FL in 1963 and received his commission as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force immediately thereafter. He received his pilot wings at Laughlin A.F.B., Texas in 1966. He also earned his master's degree from American Technological University in 1973. Wayne also completed Squadron Officer's School and Air Command and Staff College while in the Air Force.



Wayne completed two tours of duty in Viet Nam. During his first tour he had been assigned to the Night Owl Sqdn., and completed 100 missions in the F-4 Fighter-bomber, the plane he loved to fly, at night over North Viet Nam as well as 173 additional combat missions. Wayne flew 32 different aircraft throughout his



Air Force career and was a Command Pilot with over 5,000 hours of flying. He had assignments at A.F. bases in Virginia, Texas, Florida, Arizona,



Washington State, Viet Nam, Thailand, Nevada, Okinawa, Hawaii, and New Mexico. During



Wayne's distinguished Air Force career his numerous awards and decorations included the Defense Superior Service Medal, the Legion of Merit, the Distinguished Flying Cross with two Oak Leaf Clusters, and 12 Combat Air Medals for his service in Viet Nam. Wayne retired from the Air Force as a Colonel in 1993.



After retiring from the Air Force, Wayne worked for the New Mexico State Aviation Div. for 15 years. After retiring from the state, Wayne volunteered for Meals on Wheels, Albuquerque Senior Centers, and was a Special Olympics coach.



Friends and family may visit Monday, June 3, 2019, 6:00-8:00 p.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. A Celebration of Wayne's Life will follow Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 1:00 p.m., also at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Interment will take place at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA.



In lieu of flowers, a



contribution to a charity of



your choice would be



appreciated Please visit our online guestbook for Wayne at



www.FrenchFunerals.com Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary