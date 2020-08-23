1/1
Wayne Parks
Wayne Parks, soldier, educator, and friend to all, passed from the earth on Sunday, August 16, 2020. After graduation from Sandia High School in 1965, he spent twenty-five years in the U.S. Army serving three tours in Vietnam and at duty stations around the world.

Wayne returned to the University of New Mexico to begin a second career as a middle school teacher. He taught social studies, mathematics, and science in Estancia and Albuquerque. Photography was his passion. Always creative, Wayne enjoyed and excelled at many forms of arts and crafts. A few years ago, Wayne rescued a blind pup. He and his dog became constant companions and the best of friends.

Wayne will rest in honor, Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Santa Fe National Cemetery. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends, and all those who knew and loved him. Please visit our online guestbook for Wayne at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal from Aug. 23 to Aug. 30, 2020.
