Wayne Lloyd SlyAge 90, a resident of Albuquerque since 1956, passed away on October 13, 2020. Wayne Sly was born in Manchester, Iowa, and is now joined in heaven with his wife, Marcella, whom he met while roller skating as a teenager.He is survived by his children, Kristina Sly-Linton and husband Terrence Linton of Albuquerque, Rodney Sly and wife Lisa Sly of Albuquerque; granddaughter, Tori Renwick and husband Fraser; and grandson, Conner Wayne Sly. Wayne served four years in the Air Force and was a retiree from Sandia Labs.He and Marcy, avid Lobo fans, were season ticket holders at basketball and football games since 1958. Wayne's hobbies included horseshoes, bowling, and car shows with his 1960 Ford Sunliner. He and Marcy never missed attending their grandchildren's sporting and musical events. Wayne will be missed by his extended family in Iowa, his neighbors old and new, and all the many friends he has made over the years. You all meant very much to him.