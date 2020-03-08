Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne W. Smith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Wayne W. SmithWayne Wilkes Smith, of Edgewood, NM, loving husband, father, brother and grandfather passed away peacefully on February 23 surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Twila June Smith, his two sons Colby and Michael, four grandchildren and his brother Dorman English. Wayne was a graduate of Bexley High School in Bexley, Ohio and New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, NM. A third generation railroader, he retired from the railroad after a 30 year career as an engineer beginning on the Pennsylvania until his retirement on Amtrak. He also spent 15 years living and working on a farm in central Ohio and never lost his love of all things farm related. He never stopped learning and would spend his free time taking classes or reading about things that interested him. Wayne was a Mason and an avid story teller. He loved to share his experiences and knowledge with others. The family will have a private service. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Rape Crisis Center in his name would be preferred. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. God speed Wayne. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 8, 2020

