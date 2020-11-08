Wentworth Charles BrownWentworth Charles Brown, a resident of Albuquerque, NM for 81 years, passed away in his sleep on Monday, November 2, 2020.He was born in Chicago, IL on August 10, 1924 and moved to Albuquerque in 1939. He graduated from Albuquerque High School in 1942. After a brief stint at UNM, he joined the US Army Air Corps. Wentworth flewP 51 Mustangs with the 8th Air Force in England during World War II.After the war he joined his mother and brother as owner of La Placita Dining Rooms in Old Town Albuquerque. In 1954 the family built La Hacienda Dining Rooms in Old Town and owned the restaurant until 1978.Wentworth was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing in New Mexico. As a judge and trainer his success led him to author and publish a manual for training tracking dogs.He is preceded in death by his wife, Irene, and son, Greg. Wentworth is survived by his daughter, Denise Sorwell (Greg) of Pueblo, Colorado; granddaughter, Michelle Hagan of Boerne, Texas; and nephew, Douglas Carter (Betty) of Albuquerque, and numerous great nephews and nieces. His ashes will be scattered in the Jemez Mountains.Please visit our online guestbook for Wentworth at