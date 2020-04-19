Wesley G. Dallas
Wesley G. Dallas (aka "The Steel Picker") a beloved husband, father, and grandpa, a resident of Los Lunas passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020. He was born in 1934 in Hayward, Oklahoma. During his High School days, being from a small town, Wes excelled in football, baseball, and basketball, and was a classmate of Don ("The Bear") Haskins, former UTEP basketball coach. He started his truck driving career in Enid, Oklahoma. In 1953, he joined the United States Army and served in Japan. After moving to El Paso, Texas, he drove for Safeway for 27 years. In 1989, he moved to Albuquerque, NM and drove for Roadway Express for 11 years and retired in 1994. He was a proud member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 492.
He is survived by his devoted wife and partner of 45 years, MaryLou, and 15 children. Yolanda and Jesse Baquera, Diane Williams, Sandy and Gary O'Leary, Wesley Jr. and Eyvonne Dallas, Eddie Dallas, Jim and TeriAnn Dallas, Angela and Roy Salazar, John Dallas, Mack and Debbie Mansfield, Clay and Carmen Mansfield, Lance Mansfield, Elizabeth and Felipe Saavedra, Michael and Minh Hoa Mansfield, Robin and Kim Mansfield, and Dale Mansfield; 36 grandchildren; and 39 great-grandchildren. Wes was known to all as a man of God and his Christian faith is deeply instilled in his entire family and he will be dearly missed by all his family and countless friends.
He was a proud member of First Assembly of God in Belen, NM where he played steel guitar on the worship team, and taught Sunday school. He loved God, his family, his country, and the Dallas Cowboys.
He will be interred at the National Cemetery in Santa Fe, NM in a private ceremony. Due to the current national conditions, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Please visit our online guestbook for Wesley at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 19, 2020