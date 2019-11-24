Wheeler M. Green
Wheeler Green passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 of natural causes. He was preceded in death by his wife Carolyn Green and son Bryan Hedrick. He is survived by sons Gary Hedrick, Mike Hendrick, and wife Kelly, Wheeler R. Green and Christina. He has 8 grandchildren Cody Hedrick, BJ Hedrick, Zach Hedrick, Tanner Hedrick, Jacob Hedrick, Helsey Hedrick, Seth Green, and Hailey Green. Great Grandchild Dean Hedrick. He faithfully served 27 years in the Air Force and retired as a Senior Master Sargent.
He was fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He was very involved in his church family at St. Joseph on the Rio Grande and was loved by many. He will be very missed by all. A visitation will take place Monday, November 25, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Joseph on the Rio Grande Catholic Church. A Rosary will follow at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph on the Rio Grande with interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 24, 2019