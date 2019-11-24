Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wheeler M. Green. View Sign Service Information St Joseph On the Rio Grande 5901 Saint Josephs Ave NW Albuquerque, NM 87120 Visitation 6:30 PM St. Joseph on the Rio Grande Catholic Church Rosary 7:00 PM St. Joseph on the Rio Grande Catholic Church Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Joseph on the Rio Grande Send Flowers Obituary

Wheeler M. Green







Wheeler Green passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 of natural causes. He was preceded in death by his wife Carolyn Green and son Bryan Hedrick. He is survived by sons Gary Hedrick, Mike Hendrick, and wife Kelly, Wheeler R. Green and Christina. He has 8 grandchildren Cody Hedrick, BJ Hedrick, Zach Hedrick, Tanner Hedrick, Jacob Hedrick, Helsey Hedrick, Seth Green, and Hailey Green. Great Grandchild Dean Hedrick. He faithfully served 27 years in the Air Force and retired as a Senior Master Sargent.



He was fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He was very involved in his church family at St. Joseph on the Rio Grande and was loved by many. He will be very missed by all. A visitation will take place Monday, November 25, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Joseph on the Rio Grande Catholic Church. A Rosary will follow at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph on the Rio Grande with interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park.



