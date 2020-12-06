1/1
Widad Kassicieh
Widad N. Kassicieh



Widad N. Kassicieh, age 91, beloved sister and aunt passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 in Albuquerque. She was born in Jerusalem, Palestine on February 27, 1929. Widad, a devout Christian, joins her parents, Nasri and Katina; and three brothers, Khalil, Munir and Victor, in the arms of our Lord. She is survived by her brother, Naim Kassicieh; and sisters, Rauefe Kassicieh and Munira (Placido) Garcia; and sister-in-law, Dahal Kassicieh. She is also survived by several loving nieces and nephews.

Widad was an amazing seamstress and dressmaker. In Jerusalem she taught pattern and dressmaking for over 35 years. In addition, she managed the family business for many years until she moved to Albuquerque 34 years ago to be with her brothers and sisters. In Albuquerque, Widad continued to make blankets, cross stitch, and dresses. In fact, for her niece, Muna's wedding, Widad made the entire wedding and family dresses, including the bride's wedding dress.

Please visit our online guestbook for Widad at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
