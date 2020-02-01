Wieland Elstner







On Sunday, January 26th, Wieland Elstner, 79, passed away at his home in Placitas with his wife Judy and niece Jessica Montoya at his side. He is also survived by a host of Estancia Elementary and Middle School students, many of whom even after all these years have stayed in touch with "Mr. Elstner." And in his last act as a teacher, he has donated his body to science in the hope that something can be learned from his physical ailments. Words are not enough to express our gratitude to the caregivers of Hospice of New Mexico for the compassionate care they provided Wieland and his family during the last month of his life. If you would like to do something in Wieland's memory, please take out your earbuds and go outdoors, wonder at the songs of the birds and the music of the wind in the trees - he'll be listening with you.



