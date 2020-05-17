Wilbur J. Woodbury, Sr.Wilbur J.Woodbury Sr., a long time resident of Albuquerque, NM went home to the Lord on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the age of 87. He was preceded in death by his children Gail Griffith and Gary Woodbury. Wilbur is survived by his Brother Charles Woodbury Sr. and his family, Wilbur's Loving children; Wilbur Jr., Beverly, Steven Woodbury; Carolyn Newton, and several Grandchildren, and Great Grandchildren. Wilbur's Life Celebration details will be announced at a later time. Please visit Wilbur's online guestbook at