Wilbur J. Woodbury Sr.
Wilbur J. Woodbury, Sr.





Wilbur J.Woodbury Sr., a long time resident of Albuquerque, NM went home to the Lord on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the age of 87. He was preceded in death by his children Gail Griffith and Gary Woodbury. Wilbur is survived by his Brother Charles Woodbury Sr. and his family, Wilbur's Loving children; Wilbur Jr., Beverly, Steven Woodbury; Carolyn Newton, and several Grandchildren, and Great Grandchildren. Wilbur's Life Celebration details will be announced at a later time. Please visit Wilbur's online guestbook at

www.SalazarFunerals.com.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Salazar Mortuary
400 Third Street Southwest
Albuquerque, NM 87102
(505) 242-1133
