Memorial service 11:00 AM Sandia Memory Gardens 9500 San Pedro Drive Albuquerque , NM

Wilda J. Edwards











A beautiful soul, Wilda Joan Edwards, 84, was called to our Lord on October 13, 2019 quietly surrounded by her loving family at home. She was born Wilda J. Wood in Fairbank, Iowa on August 25, 1935 to Willis O. Wood and Edna (Strempke) Wood.



Wilda found joy being with her family and was our rock. She was adventurous and enjoyed nature, camping, and hiking. Wilda cherished traveling with her husband, Gene, throughout the U.S. and especially Alaska.



Wilda is survived by her husband Gene Edwards of 48 years. She was preceded in death by her brothers Robert and Richard Wood, and daughter Rene Edwards. She survived by sisters, Wanda Slusher and Linda Wagner of Arizona;



also by her five children Greg



(Josie) Goodyear of Colorado, Shirley Barney of



Edgewood, Jeff Goodyear of Farmington, Rita Glerup of Albuquerque, and Kristi Edwards-Britch of Florida, and 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Who will continue to shine with the light that Wilda so lovingly shared with this world.



Memorial service for Wilda Edwards will be March 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Sandia Memory Gardens, 9500 San Pedro Drive., Albuquerque, NM 87113.



