Wilfred Holzer
Wilfred "Billy" Holzer



On Thursday, October 29th, 2020, Wilfred "Billy" Holzer loving husband and father of four children passed away at the age of 93. Bill was born on November 6, 1927 in Tours, TX to Joe and Frances Holzer.

He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Bill also served in the United States Air Force from which he retired. After serving his country Bill worked at the New Mexico VA hospital until his retirement. Bill had a passion for his God, his country, his family, and the Dallas Cowboys. Not necessarily in that order. Bill was selfless in giving his time and love to his children and his grandchildren.

Bill was preceded in death by his father, Joe, and his mother Frances. He is survived by his wife Laverne (Ginny), his three daughters, Merlinda, Lorraine, Trina, his son Shannon, his sister Genie Staggs, thirteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 at 12 o'clock p.m., at the Rivera Family Funerals at 417 Rodeo Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87505


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Funeral service
12:00 PM
The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options
Funeral services provided by
The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options
417 E. Rodeo Road
Santa Fe, NM 87505
505-989-7032
