Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
FRENCH Funerals & Cremations
7121 Wyoming Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87109
505-823-9400
Rosary
Thursday, May 16, 2019
5:00 PM
FRENCH Funerals & Cremations
7121 Wyoming Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87109
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Sangre de Cristo Catholic Church
8901 Candelaria Rd NE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilfred Gamache
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilfred Robert Gamache

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wilfred Robert Gamache Obituary
Wilfred Robert Gamache (Bob)

Wilfred Robert Gamache (Bob) passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 12, 2019. He was born in Nashua, NH to Aldege and Laura Gamache. He attended Catholic school for eight years. At the age of 17, he joined the Air Force and served a one-year combat tour in the Korean War. In 1949, while stationed at Holloman Air Force Base, he met his wife, Alice. She was a senior at Alamogordo High School. Two years later they were married. They celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary in 2018. He is survived by his wife, Alice; and their children, Terri Kaehr (Jim), Bob Gamache (Cindy), David Gamache (Janet), Cindy Johnson (Ed), Ron Gamache and Kevin Gamache (Leslie). They have 20 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. A Rosary will be recited Thursday, May 16, 2019, 5:00 p.m. at FRENCH -Wyoming, followed by a reception. Mass will be celebrated Friday, May 17, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Sangre de Cristo Catholic Church, 8901 Candelaria Rd NE. Please visit our online guestbook for Bob at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FRENCH Funerals & Cremations
Download Now