Wilfred Robert Gamache (Bob)



Wilfred Robert Gamache (Bob) passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 12, 2019. He was born in Nashua, NH to Aldege and Laura Gamache. He attended Catholic school for eight years. At the age of 17, he joined the Air Force and served a one-year combat tour in the Korean War. In 1949, while stationed at Holloman Air Force Base, he met his wife, Alice. She was a senior at Alamogordo High School. Two years later they were married. They celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary in 2018. He is survived by his wife, Alice; and their children, Terri Kaehr (Jim), Bob Gamache (Cindy), David Gamache (Janet), Cindy Johnson (Ed), Ron Gamache and Kevin Gamache (Leslie). They have 20 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. A Rosary will be recited Thursday, May 16, 2019, 5:00 p.m. at FRENCH -Wyoming, followed by a reception. Mass will be celebrated Friday, May 17, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Sangre de Cristo Catholic Church, 8901 Candelaria Rd NE. Please visit our online guestbook for Bob at www.FrenchFunerals.com Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary