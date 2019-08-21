Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilk Leon Williams. View Sign Service Information Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home 103 East Ute Street Farmington , NM 87401 (505)-325-8688 Funeral service 2:00 PM Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home 103 East Ute Street Farmington , NM 87401 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Wilk Leon Williams (Bill), 93, of Farmington, New Mexico, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019 in Farmington, New Mexico. Bill was born June 12, 1926 in Clinton, Oklahoma to Hiram Suthard Williams and Georgia Francis King.



Although Bill was born in Oklahoma, he was raised in New Mexico on the family ranch near Edgewood. The youngest of 6 children, he learned to work hard and do the best job he could by raising pinto beans and chasing cows. He was drafted in 1944, but received a deferment so he could harvest a crop of beans he'd already planted. He entered the Army in 1944, serving in the 98th Infantry Division in Japan. He also served with the 3363rd Engineers. After Bills service in the Army, he began working road construction, paving highways all over the state of New Mexico. He could tell stories about every mile and kept the family entertained on road trips. He could operate any piece of heavy equipment and gained quite a reputation as an excellent blade operator. He was employed by Asphalt Paving Co. for 42 years.



Bill loved to garden, growing many varieties of



fruits and vegetables. Tomatoes, chile and sunflowers were his specialties, always growing the biggest and the best. Bill and Ruby E. Stewart were married in 1957 and had one daughter, Lynette. Ruby



passed away in 1981. In 1987, he married Juanita V. Lee. Bill was kind and loving man, and took care of his family, friends and neighbors as well as any strangers he saw in need. He was greatly loved and will be sorely missed.



Bill is preceded in death by his first wife Ruby E. Stewart, and second wife Juanita V. Lee; his parents; brothers, Lloyd Williams, Carl Williams, Glen Williams; sisters, Opal Williams and Fern Williams.



He is survived by his daughter, Lynette (Chris) Honneffer; step-daughter, Iris (Bill) Barkman; grandchildren, Nathan (Tiffany) Barkman, Wade (Julie)



Barkman; great grandchildren, Matilda and Samuel.



Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Harris-Hanlon Mortuary, located at 807 Central Ave, Moriarty, New Mexico. Officiated by Pastor Jason Bogan. Burial to follow at Barton Cemetery.



Pallbearers are: William (Bud) Dunn, David Shane Broshious, Steve Collins,



Scott Davis, Tyler Davis and Harry Davis.



Bill's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin



Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, New Mexico (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website:



www.serenityandcompany.com.



