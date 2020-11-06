William Floyd Marler







William Floyd Marler, 78 and resident of Albuquerque, peacefully returned home to God, on October 29, 2020. William was the beloved husband and lifelong companion of Dorothy Louise Routson Marler. In his final earthly moments, she was there to express her eternal love and the sweet knowledge that though they were temporarily parting they would be later reunited clasped in the arms of the Lord.



William was born December 1, 1941 in Detroit, Michigan and spent almost fifty years raising a family in beautiful New Mexico. He is survived by son, Jerry Marler and wife Alicia, and daughters, Denise Cannon and husband Jeff, and Deborah Howard. He has nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren. William was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Cleo Marler, and his sons, Bill and Dennis Marler, and grandsons Jesse Bradley and Shane Marler.



William led an exuberant life and was a successful businessman. He valued hard work and always exhibited an American "can do" spirit. For his posterity, his many motivational quotes and lessons are ever present. William will be greatly missed. The family will host a private celebration of his life.





