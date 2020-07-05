1/
William Ayres Moore
William Ayres Moore found peace on May 19, 2020 at age 80. Beloved father of Michael (Lenore) Moore, Ginger Moore, and Daniel Moore. Cherished grandfather of Wayne, Michael, Derek, Ashley, Allen, and Kayne Moore. Dear brother of Margie (Floyd) Smith, Mary Ann (Don) Harrison, Chuck Moore (Karl DuBois), John (Theresa) Moore, and Sue Moore (Tommy Brewster). Preceded in death by son Lester Moore, daughter Billie Moore, and sister Evelyn (Bill) Ross. Survived by great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Bill enjoyed spending time with family, hunting, reading, and playing the ponies. He was always willing to help someone he loved. He was a proud Navy veteran. Services to be held at a later date.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 5, 2020.
