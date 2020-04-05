Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William B. Loving Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William B. (Bill) Loving Jr. passed away at home on Monday, March 30, 2020, of complications from Multiple Systems Atrophy surrounded by family.



Bill was born February 2, 1936 in Washington DC, where his parents, William B. (Bernie) and Carolin (Taddie) Loving, both worked for the federal government. Bernie's job as an REA auditor moved them all over the Northwest U.S., including Coeur d'Alene, ID. Bill enjoyed sharing stories of his time there with his older brother, Beau Hoff, and little sister, Claire Loving Dworkin.



He graduated from high school in Falls Church, VA, then moved with the family to Wilcox, AZ. Greetings from the President informed him he was being drafted into the Navy, where he spent 21 months. He attended college at ASU until his marriage to Joyce, the mother of his sons, William B. (Trey) Loving III, and Theron Loving. Bill worked at and became the General Manager of Universal Plumbing Supply until he took the drastic step to found Bill Loving & Associates, a Manufacturer's Representative Company in New Mexico and El Paso with his wife, Janice (Jan) Perry Loving.



Bill learned to love to travel and he and Jan visited every state and more than fifty countries. An acute observer of people, his favorite stories were those finding commonality, whether he spoke their language or not.



Survived by a large and loving family which includes six grandchildren, Kyle, Chelsea, Skyler, Tory, Deric and Jordan; great-grandchildren, Talon, Coupe, Nicolas Jr., Jocelyn and Abigail; sons, Trey (Beatrice) and Theron; sister, Claire (Albert); plus brother-in-law, Leroy (Betty Carol) Perry; and all the special cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and Jan, his wife, business partner and best friend. Immense thanks to his long-time caregiver, Rebecca, who became family.



Services will be held at the Perry Ranch in Glencoe, NM, and at the Monticello Graveyard in Charlottesville, VA, when travel and gatherings become possible. Please visit our online guestbook for Bill at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



