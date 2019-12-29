Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. William B. Pratt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Honorable Dr. William B. Pratt, age 84, of Albuquerque New Mexico, passed away peacefully on December 25th due to a sudden acute health issue. He is survived by his wife Sally R. Pratt, his daughters Amy Pratt Candelaria and Julie Pratt Mudlo, and his stepsons, Alan Cota and Terry Cota. His surviving siblings include Robert Pratt and Marjorie Pratt Fink. "Bill" was a retired orthopedic surgeon and recently serving as a New Mexico state representative for district 27 in Albuquerque. He is fondly remembered for his endless energy to "do the right thing" for the people of New Mexico and for his enduring optimism. In memoriam make a donation to support the following organizations: Albuquerque Center for Peace and Justice, Roadrunner Food Bank of Albuquerque, New Mexico Wildlife Federation, The Nature Conservancy.



Honorable Dr. William B. Pratt, age 84, of Albuquerque New Mexico, passed away peacefully on December 25th due to a sudden acute health issue. He is survived by his wife Sally R. Pratt, his daughters Amy Pratt Candelaria and Julie Pratt Mudlo, and his stepsons, Alan Cota and Terry Cota. His surviving siblings include Robert Pratt and Marjorie Pratt Fink. "Bill" was a retired orthopedic surgeon and recently serving as a New Mexico state representative for district 27 in Albuquerque. He is fondly remembered for his endless energy to "do the right thing" for the people of New Mexico and for his enduring optimism. In memoriam make a donation to support the following organizations: Albuquerque Center for Peace and Justice, Roadrunner Food Bank of Albuquerque, New Mexico Wildlife Federation, The Nature Conservancy. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 29, 2019

