William Robert (Bill) BartonJuly 7, 1929 â€"Nov. 8, 2020William Robert (Bill) Barton, age 91, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Marie Barton; his wife of 66 years, Thelma; and granddaughter, Denae Davis. He is survived by daughters, Gail Cooley and husband, Jerry, Deborah Davis, sons, William Barton and wife, Lu, and Kenneth Barton and wife, Michelle; grandchildren, Erika Vreeland, Kristy Zollner, Nathan Cooley, Shane Davis, Chase Davis, Dustin Davis, Rusty Barton, Brett Barton, Amory Barton, Lena Barton; 10 great- grandchildren; and nephew, Jack Barton and wife, Sandy.Bill was born and grew up in Uniontown, PA. He dropped out of high school to join the army in 1946, doing a tour in Korea. He returned in 1948, graduated high school, enrolled in West Virginia University, and married Thelma. Graduating in 1952 with a bachelor's degree in Aeronautical Engineering, he accepted a position at Sandia National Laboratories and moved to Albuquerque. He continued his education for many years, taking relevant courses offered by Sandia and UNM. Bill's nearly 38 years at Sandia was spent in the aerodynamics and aeroballistics divisions, rising to divisional responsibility for aero design for reentry vehicles and rocket systems. His work took him to rocket launches around the world, including Brazil, Australia, the South Pacific, Alaska and most often the test range in Kauai, Hawaii. Among his many accomplishments was his essential contribution to locating an H-bomb missing in the Mediterranean Sea off Palomares, Spain in 1966.After retiring in 1990, Bill and Thelma traveled, most often to their cabin in the Jemez, as well as Laughlin, WV, Nashville, and extended stays with a group of friends in Port Isabel, TX.Bill loved his family, his dog Peaches and making others laugh. He had friends around the world and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.The family extends its heartfelt thanks to the staff of Brookdale Juan Tabo Place for the loving care they provided for the past two years, as well as, his longtime caregiver, Martha Pontillo.A memorial service will be scheduled sometime this summer and interment will be at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Red Cross or Good Samaritan Society Hospice. Please visit our online guestbook for Bill at