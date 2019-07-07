William Casias

Service Information
Direct Funeral Services - Albuquerque
2919 4TH Street NW
Albuquerque, NM
87107
(505)-343-8008
Obituary
William Casias



On Wednesday,

July 3, 2019,

William "Paul"

Casias, age 56,

passed away

peacefully with

his family by his side. He was preceded in death by his dad, Joey

Casias; grandparents Raymundo & Agripina Mares, Faustino &

Sylvestra Casias; and nephew Vincent Garcia. He is survived by his mom, Olivia Casias; son Joey Casias; daughter Ashley Casias and partner PeeWee; brother Anthony Casias & wife Anna; sister Debra

Zamora; brother David Casias; sister Doreen Johnson & husband Mark. Grandchildren: Joseph, Auctavia, Eugene & Vicky; many nieces, nephews & extended family. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. followed by a

Rosary at 8:30 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00 a.m. all at Holy Family Catholic Church, 562 Atrisco Dr. SW. Burial will follow at San Jose

de Armijo Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Andrew

Garcia, Lawrence Casias, David Casias, PeeWee Miramontes, Kenneth Encee and Manuel Baldonado. Honorary pallbearers will be Joseph, Eugene, Joey and Kevin. Special thank you to Christine and Manny from Hospice for their care of him.

Arrangements by Direct

Funeral Services, 2919

4th St. NW

www.directfuneralservicesabq.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 7, 2019
