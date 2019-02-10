Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Charlies Buss. View Sign

William Charles Buss







Dr. William



Charles Buss, age 80, passed away peacefully late in the morning of



December 25



with his son William at his hospital bedside.



Known as "Willy" or "Bill" to his



family and



friends, he was



born on August



13, 1938 to William Edward Jr and Olga Sophie "Billie" Buss. Bill spent his early years in Washington state. Born at Bremerton Naval Hospital and raised in Vancouver, he graduated at the top of his class from Hudson's Bay High School in 1956.



After initiating his undergraduate studies at Reed College (Portland, OR), Bill spent a few years in the National Guard and working at a variety of short-term jobs, convincing him that academia would provide the most satisfying vocational path. He considered pursuing literature but ultimately decided on medical science. Bill graduated from Portland State University in 1965 with a B.S. (Chemistry). Bill and Marodean Lou Miller were married during Spring Break of his final year at PSU. They moved north as Bill continued his education, graduating in 1967 with a M.S. (Pharmacology) from the University of Alberta (Edmonton). They returned to Portland, Oregon, where son William was born in June of 1969, and Bill graduated with a Ph.D. (Pharmacology) from the School of Medicine at the University of Oregon in 1971 (now known as Oregon Health Sciences University). In 1972 Bill accepted a position as a Postdoctoral Fellow in Biochemistry at the School of Medicine at the University of California (San Francisco). In 1973 Bill began as a tenure-track Assistant Professor in the Department of Pharmacology at the University of New Mexico School of Medicine.



From 1973 to 1998 Bill worked as an active



researcher and medical



school professor at UNM. During this time he published over 30 scientific papers and book chapters, served on numerous committees, progressed first to Associate Professor in 1979 and then to Full Professor in 1989, and served as Acting or Permanent Chairman of the Department of Pharmacology for 10



years. He spent one sabbatical year in 1983 at the University of California, San Diego and a second sabbatical year in 1992 at the Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington, DC. Beginning in 1998 Bill retired from active research, but continued to teach and serve on committees as Professor Emeritus. He delivered his final review lecture just this past autumn. An effective and popular lecturer, he won Faculty Teaching Excellence awards for 1987-



1988 1996-1997.



The final 20



years of Bill's life were filled with the robust pursuit and enjoyment of his many and varied interests â€" pastel painting with a close-knit group of artists through the Matrix Fine Art Gallery; reading widely in science, literature, and current affairs; advocating for wilderness preservation in New Mexico; traveling all over the world, including lengthy stays and treks in England, France, Greece, Italy, Nepal, Russia, and Turkey, as well as backpacking and mountain climbing in Canada, Alaska, and the Western US; and finally, tasting many fine wines, as well as growing grapes on his land in Corrales and making his own excellent wines.



Bill's annual grape-harvest around the Labor Day weekend brought together many friends for an enjoyable day of fellowship. He was a regular contributor and participant for wine judging and tasting at New Mexico State Fair competitions, both as an American Wine Society certified judge and as an amateur oenologist. His wines won multiple medals over the years, including a gold medal in 1997. Bill named Deborah Christensen and Albert Handel as the two most influential mentors in pastel painting with whom he was privileged to study. His pastel paintings have appeared in several regional and national exhibitions.



Bill faced his illness the same way he did each of his endeavors and interests â€" with a willingness to fully experience and learn. He never ceased to lift up those around him with his masterful ability to let others know he cared, respected, and understood them. His wry observations and dry sense of humor constantly reminded those around him to not take life too seriously. Bill is survived by his brother James, son William, niece Kristi Cornejo, and former wives, Marodean Lou



Herzman and Arian



Pregenzer. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Julie. He chose cremation for his remains and his ashes will be scattered on his much beloved Sandia Mountains. Bill will be sorely missed by all those who admired his compassion, humility, wide knowledge and wisdom, communication skills, sense of humor, and fearlessness, and the family and close friends who love him and think of him every day. A Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, February 23 at 4:00 pm, at the Matrix Fine Art Gallery.



