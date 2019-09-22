William J. Cleland
William J. Cleland, 3-31-1936 to 9-19-2019.
Bill was born in Raton, NM to John and Bertha Cleland. After graduation from high school, he became a proud marine.
He attended NM Highlands and graduated from the University of Arizona before embarking on his career at AEC, ERDA, DOE, and Sandia Labs.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughters, Veva H. Hanstad and Lori L. Barton; and a grandson, Dustin L. Barton.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sally L. Cleland; his brother John Cleland, his sister Diana Schumacher; his sons, Bill Cleland and Joe Cleland; his daughters-in-law, Kricket Cleland and Colleen Cleland; sons-in-law, Dann Hanstad and Kevin Barton; his grandchildren, Sabrina, Shawn, Kaleen, Shane, Rob, Dillon, Kenzie, and Todd; and by 6 great grandsons.
Plans for a memorial in October will be announced at a later date.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 22, 2019