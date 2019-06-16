William Craig Hume

William Craig

Hume, better

known as Bill, died Wednesday, June 5 after a

two-year battle

with bladder cancer. He was a model of humor, generosity, and

kindness, and he took joy in sharing his vast

knowledge with

everyone in his life. After serving in the Army for three years in Germany and completing his journalism degree at UNM, he entered a 36-year employment with the Albuquerque Journal. In 2002, he became the Director of Policy for Gov. Bill Richardson. He retired in 2009 to refocus his time to music, cars, and the beloved cabin he built from scratch outside Grants, NM. He was truly a friend to all he met. His family treasures his warmth, wit, and wonderfully stubborn refusal to "grow up". He is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Betty; his children Will and Betsy and her

partner Ali

Hashemian; his

brother Bob

Hume and son;

sisters Ann

Hume, Jane

Anderson and

Mary Hume and their children;

and cousins Mary Ann, Craig and

Ann Stephenson among others. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to any of the following: Rio Grande Agricultural Land Trust, Roadrunner Food Bank, or Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit

www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 16, 2019
