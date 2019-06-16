William Craig Hume
William Craig
Hume, better
known as Bill, died Wednesday, June 5 after a
two-year battle
with bladder cancer. He was a model of humor, generosity, and
kindness, and he took joy in sharing his vast
knowledge with
everyone in his life. After serving in the Army for three years in Germany and completing his journalism degree at UNM, he entered a 36-year employment with the Albuquerque Journal. In 2002, he became the Director of Policy for Gov. Bill Richardson. He retired in 2009 to refocus his time to music, cars, and the beloved cabin he built from scratch outside Grants, NM. He was truly a friend to all he met. His family treasures his warmth, wit, and wonderfully stubborn refusal to "grow up". He is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Betty; his children Will and Betsy and her
partner Ali
Hashemian; his
brother Bob
Hume and son;
sisters Ann
Hume, Jane
Anderson and
Mary Hume and their children;
and cousins Mary Ann, Craig and
Ann Stephenson among others. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to any of the following: Rio Grande Agricultural Land Trust, Roadrunner Food Bank, or Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit
www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 16, 2019