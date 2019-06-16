Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Craig Hume. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services 3113 Carlisle Blvd. NE Albuquerque , NM 87110 (505)-884-1188 Send Flowers Obituary

William Craig HumeWilliam CraigHume, betterknown as Bill, died Wednesday, June 5 after atwo-year battlewith bladder cancer. He was a model of humor, generosity, andkindness, and he took joy in sharing his vastknowledge witheveryone in his life. After serving in the Army for three years in Germany and completing his journalism degree at UNM, he entered a 36-year employment with the Albuquerque Journal. In 2002, he became the Director of Policy for Gov. Bill Richardson. He retired in 2009 to refocus his time to music, cars, and the beloved cabin he built from scratch outside Grants, NM. He was truly a friend to all he met. His family treasures his warmth, wit, and wonderfully stubborn refusal to "grow up". He is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Betty; his children Will and Betsy and herpartner AliHashemian; hisbrother BobHume and son;sisters AnnHume, JaneAnderson andMary Hume and their children;and cousins Mary Ann, Craig andAnn Stephenson among others. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to any of the following: Rio Grande Agricultural Land Trust, Roadrunner Food Bank, or Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 16, 2019

