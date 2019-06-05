Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Bill" Creel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William "Bill" Creel







William "Bill"



Creel, 88, was called to his eternal resting place on June 1, 2019. He entered this world on July 6, 1930 at the family farm in Carroll County, Missouri. Bill married the love of his life, Lillian, on October 21, 1952. William is survived by his wife, Lillian; son, Darrell Creel (Paula); daughter, Nancy Shauneen Unis (Butch); six grandchildren (J'Amy Creel, Major Casey Creel , USAF (Amy),



Kristina Creel, Major Erika Yu, USAF (Lt Col Don Yu, USAF), Rory Unis and Annette Creel) and three great-grandchildren (Cody Creel, Ava Creel and Hunter Yu). Bill is also survived by his "adopted" son, Hank Jaramillo, who was a family friend and worked at the family station. Bill is preceded in death by his son, Roger Creel, and siblings, George Creel, Wilma Admire, Libby Hurd and Mary Jane Ditmar. Bill also had a close relationship with several of his nephews, Ryan and Brad Creel who helped with the farming and Brian Admire who came to work for his uncle in the summer of 1977. The family would also like to acknowledge Gracie, who



cared for Bill



during the last months of his life. Bill served as a Technical Sergeant in the United States Air Force from 1951-1955 (active) and 1955-1965 (Air National Guard). Bill served his country at Chambley Air Force Base, France as an F-86 crew chief for the 21st Wing of the 416th Fighter Bomber Squadron during the Korean Conflict. Bill and his family owned a Shell Service Station and Acme Towing, but Bill was a farmer in his "heart of hearts". A celebration of Bill's life will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm at West Mesa Christian Church, 8821 Golf Course Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114. A reception will follow at the church. If you wish, In lieu of flowers, please donate to the , West Mesa Christian Church or a .



Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.