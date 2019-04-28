Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William E. Fogleman. View Sign Service Information Memorial Gathering 5:00 PM Roxy Room of the Albuquerque Sheraton Uptown 2600 Louisiana Blvd NE Albuquerque , NM View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

William Ernest Fogleman







William (Bill) Fogleman, 54, a loving and embracing father, source of pride to his family, successful business owner, as well as a loyal and fun-loving friend, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019.



Bill was internationally known for his work in the Geographic Information Systems business. The recipient of numerous professional awards and accolades, his work as a contractor supporting Sandia Lab was the primary purpose of his professional life. Early in life Bill was an all-around athlete before becoming an avid self-trained gourmet chef who took great pleasure cooking festive holiday meals for friends and family. He is survived by the light of his life, his daughter



Amelia Jane Fogleman, a graduating senior at Eckerd College.



He is also survived by his parents, General Ronald Fogleman, USAF, Retired and Miss Jane Fogleman; his brother, Rob Fogleman; and sister-in-law, Deanna. He also leaves many cherished aunts, uncles and cousins. Especially touching Bill's life was his Telluride Blues and Brew's Duff Beer team, the Weddington/LaPointe family, the Figiel family, Brian Delker, Christine Manning, the Garman Family and the Jeffers family.



A Memorial Reception will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019, 5:00 p.m. in the Roxy Room of the Albuquerque Sheraton Uptown, 2600 Louisiana Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the William Fogleman Memorial account at any TBK Bank location. The account will be used to fund a scholarship in Bill's honor.



