William Escoube "Bill"
|
William Escoube
"Bill", was born
on January 23,
1928 in Vienna, Austria. He
passed away on
Wednesday,
January 30, 2019 at the age of 91 and was a resident of La Vida Llena Retirement Community.
In 1947 he spent a year in Japan with the U.S. Army. He retired after 22 years as an International Economist at the U.S. Treasury Department in
Washington, D.C., where
he served for four years in Tokyo, Japan. He also
worked for the
International
Monetary Fund
in Washington, D. C. and the Caterpillar company in Peoria, Illinois.
Bill was
predeceased in
death by his
beloved wife,
Charlotte Bahlke, aka, Charlotte
Stanley; his
brother, Robert and by his parents.
There will be no memorial services. Burial will take place in Chicago, Illinois. Arrangements by:
