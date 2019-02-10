William "Bill" Escoube

William Escoube "Bill"



William Escoube

"Bill", was born

on January 23,

1928 in Vienna, Austria. He

passed away on

Wednesday,

January 30, 2019 at the age of 91 and was a resident of La Vida Llena Retirement Community.

In 1947 he spent a year in Japan with the U.S. Army. He retired after 22 years as an International Economist at the U.S. Treasury Department in

Washington, D.C., where

he served for four years in Tokyo, Japan. He also

worked for the

International

Monetary Fund

in Washington, D. C. and the Caterpillar company in Peoria, Illinois.

Bill was

predeceased in

death by his

beloved wife,

Charlotte Bahlke, aka, Charlotte

Stanley; his

brother, Robert and by his parents.

There will be no memorial services. Burial will take place in Chicago, Illinois. Arrangements by:



Direct Funeral Services, 2919 4th St. NW. 505-343-8008.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 10, 2019
