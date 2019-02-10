Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Bill" Escoube. View Sign

William Escoube "Bill"







William Escoube



"Bill", was born



on January 23,



1928 in Vienna, Austria. He



passed away on



Wednesday,



January 30, 2019 at the age of 91 and was a resident of La Vida Llena Retirement Community.



In 1947 he spent a year in Japan with the U.S. Army. He retired after 22 years as an International Economist at the U.S. Treasury Department in



Washington, D.C., where



he served for four years in Tokyo, Japan. He also



worked for the



International



Monetary Fund



in Washington, D. C. and the Caterpillar company in Peoria, Illinois.



Bill was



predeceased in



death by his



beloved wife,



Charlotte Bahlke, aka, Charlotte



Stanley; his



brother, Robert and by his parents.



There will be no memorial services. Burial will take place in Chicago, Illinois. Arrangements by:







Direct Funeral Services, 2919 4th St. NW. 505-343-8008.



2919 4TH Street NW

Albuquerque , NM 87107

(505) 343-8008 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 10, 2019

