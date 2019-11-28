William Francis Gamberale
William Francis Gamberale, the son of William A. and Rose Gamberale, was born on May 5, 1931, in Youngstown, OH. He went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the age of 88 in the presence of his wife and children. Survivors include his beloved wife of 61 years, Gloria; daughter, Alicia Cloer; son, Stephen; daughter-in-law, Dawn; and grandchildren, Mia and Matthew Gamberale, of Escondido, CA; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Bill was preceded in death by his father, William; mother, Rose; step-father, Ellsworth Constance; sister, Marietta Snyder, and son-in-law, Bryon Cloer. Services will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019, with a viewing at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass at 10:00 a.m. at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 5311 Phoenix Ave. NE. Interment will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery immediately following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bill Gamberale may be made to Parkinson Research Foundation, P.O. Box 96318, Washington, DC, 20090. Please visit our online guestbook for Bill at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 28, 2019