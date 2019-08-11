William G. Riemersma (1927 - 2019)
Obituary
William (Bill) Gerad Riemersma



William Gerad

Riemersma died

in Albuquerque,

NM on August

3rd, 2019 after a short hospice

care at home. He was born November 26th, 1927 in Worthington, MN to John and Lucille Riemersma.

He attended

school in

Worthington, MN and

entered the US Army in

January 1946 serving for 22 1/2 years in the Ordinance Corps and retired in 1968 with the rank of 1st Sgt. His assignments

included tours in Germany, Korea, Japan, and at various U.S bases including Sandia Base in Albuquerque. On retiring he moved to Rochester, MN and

worked as a Driver Lic.

Examiner for 10 years. In 1971, he and his wife Elle, opened and ran ELLES COLOR PORTRAITS in

Rochester, MN

until July 1987.

Upon retiring

they moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico in 1988.

His favorite

pastime was

bowling. He

is survived by his wife of 50 years

Elle, and four

children from his first marriage,

Gerald, Glenn, Gregory

and Gail. William has

grandchildren and many

nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Lucille and John, brother Clarence

(Click) and his sister

LuEtta Young-Theissen.

A private Celebration of his life takes place in

Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Cremains will be interred

at Worthington Cemetery, MN on a future date with

a graveside memorial

service.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
