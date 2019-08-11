William (Bill) Gerad Riemersma
William Gerad
Riemersma died
in Albuquerque,
NM on August
3rd, 2019 after a short hospice
care at home. He was born November 26th, 1927 in Worthington, MN to John and Lucille Riemersma.
He attended
school in
Worthington, MN and
entered the US Army in
January 1946 serving for 22 1/2 years in the Ordinance Corps and retired in 1968 with the rank of 1st Sgt. His assignments
included tours in Germany, Korea, Japan, and at various U.S bases including Sandia Base in Albuquerque. On retiring he moved to Rochester, MN and
worked as a Driver Lic.
Examiner for 10 years. In 1971, he and his wife Elle, opened and ran ELLES COLOR PORTRAITS in
Rochester, MN
until July 1987.
Upon retiring
they moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico in 1988.
His favorite
pastime was
bowling. He
is survived by his wife of 50 years
Elle, and four
children from his first marriage,
Gerald, Glenn, Gregory
and Gail. William has
grandchildren and many
nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lucille and John, brother Clarence
(Click) and his sister
LuEtta Young-Theissen.
A private Celebration of his life takes place in
Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Cremains will be interred
at Worthington Cemetery, MN on a future date with
a graveside memorial
service.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 11, 2019