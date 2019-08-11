Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William G. Riemersma. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William (Bill) Gerad RiemersmaWilliam GeradRiemersma diedin Albuquerque,NM on August3rd, 2019 after a short hospicecare at home. He was born November 26th, 1927 in Worthington, MN to John and Lucille Riemersma.He attendedschool inWorthington, MN andentered the US Army inJanuary 1946 serving for 22 1/2 years in the Ordinance Corps and retired in 1968 with the rank of 1st Sgt. His assignmentsincluded tours in Germany, Korea, Japan, and at various U.S bases including Sandia Base in Albuquerque. On retiring he moved to Rochester, MN andworked as a Driver Lic.Examiner for 10 years. In 1971, he and his wife Elle, opened and ran ELLES COLOR PORTRAITS inRochester, MNuntil July 1987.Upon retiringthey moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico in 1988.His favoritepastime wasbowling. Heis survived by his wife of 50 yearsElle, and fourchildren from his first marriage,Gerald, Glenn, Gregoryand Gail. William hasgrandchildren and manynieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents Lucille and John, brother Clarence(Click) and his sisterLuEtta Young-Theissen.A private Celebration of his life takes place inAlbuquerque, New Mexico.Cremains will be interredat Worthington Cemetery, MN on a future date witha graveside memorialservice. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 11, 2019

