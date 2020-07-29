Troy Dean Gateley







Troy Dean Gateley went home to the Lord on June 17, 2020. He has received the true Peace we all seek, and his pain is eternally gone.



Troy was born in Albuquerque on Saturday, March 14, 1970. He brought love, joy and happiness to many people during the last 50 years. He attended Alameda Elementary and Taylor Middle School. As a youth, Troy enjoyed many team sports such as soccer, baseball, swimming, and wrestling. He was also very active in 4H in his youth and made several achievements in the 4H horse program as well as showing horses in the New Mexico Arabian & 1/2 Arabian horse association. He graduated from Cibola High School in 1988. He attended New Mexico State University for two years. He began his working career working at Dan's Boots and Saddles, then later moved to Santa Fe where he managed Santa Fe Western Mercantile Store. During this time he was on the Santa Fe County Fair board and was very helpful in contributing his time and money to the youth of Santa Fe.



From Santa Fe, he moved to San Francisco. He attended San Francisco State for a brief period. He then moved to Houston where he worked for one of his old friends, doing mock trials and jury selections for high profile civil law cases. He was also in the real estate field for Zip Realty and became the regional and the Texas State broker. He was a serious bicyclist and tried his hand at a few triathlons. He was also very involved in competitive Sporting Clays shooting for several years. From Houston he then moved to Bend, OR where he worked for UPS, and as crew transportation services for BNSF Railway. After a brief period, he moved to Temecula, CA and was working for Home Depot at the time he passed away to be with our Lord.



Troy is survived by his mother Kathy A. Gateley of Bend, OR, his father William A. Gateley of Albuquerque, his sister Colleen Kruse and her husband Patrick, and their daughter Ivee Ann Kruse, also of Bend, OR. He is also survived by many loving and caring aunts, uncles and cousins in Washington, Oregon, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada and New Mexico, as well as countless dear friends.



Troy's earthly body has been cremated and no services have yet been performed or planned at this time. A memorial service and celebration of life will be planned in mid-to-late spring of 2021.





