William H. Pickens III







On Sunday, March 29, 2020, William (Bill) Hickman Pickens III passed away in San Diego, California at the age of 73.



Bill was born on June 24, 1946 to William Pickens II and Sammie Bratton Pickens in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He received his BA and MA from the University of New Mexico, and his PhD in U.S. Economic History from the University of California, Davis.



Bill worked as a leader and consultant in higher education in California for more than forty years, serving at such institutions as the California Citizens Commission on Higher Education, Sacramento State University, and the Foundation for Educational Achievement. His most rewarding role was directing the Executive Leadership and Management Institute held at Stanford University. In 2018 he received a Distinguished Alumni award from the University of New Mexico for his contributions in the field of higher education.



In his free time, Bill enjoyed running, gardening, barbecuing, and writing a biography of his two grandfathers, Judge Sam G. Bratton and the famous sports promoter William H. Pickens. He embodied a lifelong passion for learning, and loved connecting with family and friends by phone and in person. He is survived by his wife, Monica Neville, and his children and grandchildren.





