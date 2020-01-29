|
|
William Henry Hansen
William Henry Hansen, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020. Bill was born in Tucson, AZ, December 28, 1943, to Henry and Rebecca Hansen.
Bill is survived by his wife of 53 years, Toni; sons, Brian (Tautra) and Adrian (JaMi); grandsons, Kyle and Patrick (Tami); brothers, Michael and David (Ruth); and nephews, Matthew and Aaron.
Memorial Services will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020, 4:00 p.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Mass will be celebrated Monday, February 3, 2020, 1:00 p.m., at Risen Savior Catholic Community, 7701 Wyoming Blvd. NE. To read Bill's complete obituary, please visit our online guestbook at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 29, 2020