William J. Kirkpatrick
William "Bill" J. Kirkpatrick died in a car accident May 25, 2020 near Walsenburg, CO. He is survived by Carly, his wife of almost six years, his parents, Shirley & Rich Bialek of Gurnee, IL, Grandmother Gail Morris of Albuquerque, in-laws Marvin & Lynell Andrews of Calhan, CO, aunts, uncles, & many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, William Kirkpatrick.

Bill was born July 1, 1978 in Chicago, IL. He graduated from Warren Township High School, then moved from the Chicago area to Albuquerque in 2002. He attended NNMIEC Electrician Apprentice Program and graduated in 2009. Bill was awarded NNMIEC "Apprentice of the Year" four years in a row and competed nationally. He worked as a Journeyman Foreman at DKD Electric Company; he was employed there for 15 years.

Bill loved fishing, playing his guitars, going to rock concerts, and spending time with family and friends. He will be greatly missed.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 10, 2020.
