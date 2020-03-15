Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Bill" Jackson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William "Bill" Hartzell Jackson of Port Ludlow, Washington passed away February 24, 2020 at the age of 92 after suffering a stroke on Valentine's Day. Bill often reminded friends and family that he was grateful for a lifetime of wonderful memories. Born to William C. Jackson and Mary Polly Hartzell Jackson and raised in Petoskey, Michigan his parents encouraged Bill's interest in the outdoors and music along with his belief in the importance of education. Bill served in the Army and graduated from Lake Superior State College where he sang in the choir and made lifelong friends. On a road trip to explore New Mexico, Bill fell in love with the area and secured a job at Sandia National Laboratories where he would spend his career until he retired at 56.



Bill married Doris Reimholz and together they raised her three children: Cheryl, Scott and Keith in a home filled with great food, music and weekend camping adventures. In Albuquerque, Bill had close friends that shared his hobbies and were happy to jump in his classic VW Beetles to hike to a secluded lake to cast a fly. After owning a remote cabin in the Snowy Range near Centennial, Wyoming for years, Bill and Doris moved to Sheridan enjoying the fishing and the beauty of Southwestern Wyoming. Bill lost Doris in 1999.



While supporting the restoration of the historic Sheridan Inn, Bill was introduced to Rose Hablutzel who shared his interests. They moved to Port Ludlow, Washington to start a wonderful new life together exploring scenic backroads, spending time with her sons Mike and Brian, attending house concerts, finding the best local restaurants and watching the activity of the boats and wildlife in the bay. Bill appreciated the community trail system and hiked the Rainier Trail near their home until his stroke.



Bill loved his family, his friends, fishing, hiking, ragtime music, Mexican food and adding a golden $1 coin to his restaurant tip. He had an incredible memory and could toast a room with a heartfelt poem. He carried in his wallet, this anonymous poem:



Thank God for you, good friend of mine,



Seldom is friendship such as thine;



How very much I wish to be



As helpful as you've been to me.







When I recall, from time to time,



How you inspired this heart of mine;



I find myself inclined to pray,



God Bless my friend this very day.







So, often at the throne of Grace,



There comes a picture of your face;



And then, instinctively, I pray



That God may guide you all the way.







Some day, I hope with you to stand



Before the throne, at God's right hand;



And say to you - - at



journey's end:



"Praise God, you've been to me a friend."















No services will be held. Interment in Memphis, Tennessee.



Please consider a donation in Bill's name to a Folds of Honor scholarship via



