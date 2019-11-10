Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Johnson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William (Bill) JohnsonWilliam (Bill) Johnson's two-year struggle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease) came to an end Tuesday, October 29, 2019 on his 84th birthday. He was born in Brooklyn, NY in 1935 and, after graduating from Hofstra University in 1957, joined the United States Army. As a Medical Service Corp Officer, he served in Berlin, West Point, Vietnam, Hawaii and finally in Washington, D.C. at the Surgeon General's Office and Walter Reed Army Medical Center. After a twenty-year military career, he and his family came to New Mexico, where he joined the University of New Mexico Hospital as CEO. In 1997 he retired from UNMH to serve as the Secretary of Human Services for the state of New Mexico. He and his wife Gloria then traveled the world until his diagnosis of ALS. An avid community leader, Bill served on many civic and philanthropic organizations throughout his 42 years in New Mexico.He is survived by Gloria; daughter, Karen of Chicago; and son, Bill and daughter-in-law, Michele of Dubai and Santa Fe.A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 1:00 p.m., at Risen Savior Catholic Community, 7701 Wyoming Blvd. NE. A private ennichement will take place the following day at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association, New Mexico chapter. Please visit our online guestbook for Bill at Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 10, 2019

